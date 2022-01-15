Fred believes Edinson Cavani will stay at the club this January, while Ralf Rangnick has said he wants both Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek to remain at UnitedFull Article
Fred on Cavani's Man Utd future, Rangnick offers Van de Beek and Henderson update
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Fred on Cavani's Man United transfer, Rangnick talks Van de Beek and Henderson
Daily Star
Fred believes Edinson Cavani will stay at the club this January, while Ralf Rangnick has said he wants both Dean Henderson and..