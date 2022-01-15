After testing positive for Covid-19, Alphonso Davies has been diagnosed with a heart condition which is set to keep him out of action for upcoming matches for both Bayern Munich and CanadaFull Article
Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies faces time on sidelines with heart condition
