News24.com | Virat Kohli quits as India Test captain after series loss in SA
Published
Virat Kohli has stepped down as India's Test captain after their 2-1 series loss in South Africa.Full Article
Published
Virat Kohli has stepped down as India's Test captain after their 2-1 series loss in South Africa.Full Article
Virat Kohli steps down as captain of India men's Test team after a record 68 matches as skipper
Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar has questioned Virat Kohli's approach during the third Test as India lost the Test series 1-2..