Birmingham City face Preston North End at Deepdale this afternoon looking for a first win in five league games.Full Article
Birmingham City team news vs Preston: Lee Bowyer names his side at Deepdale
Walsall Advertiser0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Birmingham City team news vs Fulham: Lee Bowyer names his team at Craven Cottage
Tamworth Herald
Lee Bowyer's Birmingham City side take on promotion hopefuls Fulham in the Championship
Birmingham City fans all ask the same question as Lee Bowyer names team vs Preston North End
Sutton Coldfield Observer