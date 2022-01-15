Eddie Howe gets it ‘badly wrong’ as flying Joao Pedro cancels out Allan Saint-Maximin wonder goal to keep Newcastle in the bottom three and Watford in safety
Eddie Howe was left looking shell-shocked on the Newcastle touchline as Watford’s Joao Pedro snatched a late point in a 1-1 draw at St. James Park. The young Brazilian rose as high as Newcastle’s lofty ambitions to head home and stun the world’s richest football club, keeping them in the bottom three for yet another […]Full Article