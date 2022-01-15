Darryl Morsell, Justin Lewis lift Marquette over Seton Hall in 73-72 victory

Darryl Morsell and Justin Lewis combined for over 44 points in the Marquette Golden Eagles' key victory against the Seton Hall Pirates. Kam Jones provided a nice boost off the bench by scoring nine points.

