Darryl Morsell and Justin Lewis combined for over 44 points in the Marquette Golden Eagles' key victory against the Seton Hall Pirates. Kam Jones provided a nice boost off the bench by scoring nine points.Full Article
Darryl Morsell, Justin Lewis lift Marquette over Seton Hall in 73-72 victory
