Everton’s loss against Norwich was a ‘sackable offence’ for under-pressure boss Rafael Benitez’ who’s old fashioned football is so bad that he looks like an agent sent by Liverpool
Published
Everton’s shocking 2-1 loss to Norwich has been described as a ‘sackable offence’ with manager Rafael Benitez on the brink of losing his job. Norwich eased their way to a 2-0 lead in the first 20 minutes of the game with Benitez’ struggling Toffees failing to turn up in the first half. A Richarlison goal […]Full Article