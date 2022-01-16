Last pictures of Novak Djokovic in Australia as police escort him through Melbourne airport after failed bid to stay for Australian Open as father says ‘assassination attempt’ on world No.1 is over
Novak Djokovic was escorted by police through Melbourne airport ahead of his deportation from Australia. The 20-time Grand Slam winner's protracted saga to play at the Australian Open, despite being unvaccinated, ended with a court ruling against him on Sunday. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke re-cancelled Djokovic's visa on Friday using personal powers after the world