News24.com | Benitez sacked as Everton manager
Rafael Benitez was sacked as Everton manager on Sunday after just eight months in charge of the struggling Premier League club.Full Article
Just under seven months after his controversial appointment, Everton have dismissed Rafael Benitez with a short statement
Everton have sacked Rafa Benitez as manager off the back of their gruelling defeat away to relegation rivals Norwich, despite the..