Christian Eriksen ‘close’ to sealing incredible Premier League return after leaving Inter Milan in December, with ‘several’ clubs interested in former Tottenham man
Published
Christian Eriksen is reportedly ‘close’ to sealing a return to the Premier League. Eriksen has been out of the game since suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 but, according to The Times, the former Tottenham player could be back in the division by the end of next week. The Denmark international left Inter due to […]Full Article