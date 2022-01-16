Man City’s record signing Jack Grealish ‘will learn under Pep’ and backed to improve despite poor stats following £100m move from Aston Villa
Jack Grealish has struggled since his move to Man City, but Tony Cascarino believes he will eventually thrive under Pep Guardiola. The former Aston Villa star joined the Premier League champions for £100million in the 2021 summer transfer window, and despite the stats that show he hasn’t settled in, Grealish will ‘learn under Pep’ in […]Full Article