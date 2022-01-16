Wright-Phillips, Ince, Campbell and Moncur – Famous footballing surnames on display in Championship clash between Hull and Stoke
There were some famous footballing surnames gracing the Championship on Sunday in the clash between Hull and Stoke. The sons of Shaun Wright-Phillips, Kevin Campbell, Paul Ince and John Moncur all featured in the match at the MKM Stadium. D’Margio Wright-Phillips, the 20-year-old son of Shaun Wright-Phillips and grandson of Ian Wright, was making his […]Full Article