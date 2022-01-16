Everton told to ‘look no further’ than Wayne Rooney to replace Rafael Benitez, however, talkSPORT understands Roberto Martinez and Duncan Ferguson are favourites for job
Everton have been urged to appoint either legend Wayne Rooney or Duncan Ferguson following Rafael Benitez’s sacking. The club are looking for their second manager of the season and talkSPORT understands that they have sounded out the possibility of a return for Roberto Martinez. After years of inconsistency with several managers coming in and out […]Full Article