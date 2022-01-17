Burnley vs Watford: Team news as Claudio Ranieri ‘wants more’ from side after Newcastle draw ahead of Premier League relegation showdown with Sean Dyche’s side – Date, kick-off time and talkSPORT coverage
Burnley’s lack of recent Premier League football has seen them slip to the bottom of the table ahead of their must-win clash against Watford. Sean Dyche’s side welcome the Hornets for a relegation six-pointer with as many as four games in hand on Norwich in 18th due to several postponed fixtures. Watford are three points […]Full Article