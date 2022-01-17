‘Brentford fans would be living in dream land’ as it emerges former Tottenham and Inter star Christian Eriksen is a transfer target for Premier League club
Christian Eriksen is a contender to join Brentford as talkSPORT understands manager Thomas Frank is keen on reuniting with his former player. A number of Premier League clubs are eyeing the Dane, who hasn’t played professionally since suffering a cardiac arrest for his nation at Euro 2020. Following those horrible scenes in June, Eriksen has […]Full Article