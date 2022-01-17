Shannon Sharpe: I have a huge problem with Dak Prescott crediting fans for throwing trash at the refs I UNDISPUTED

After the Dallas Cowboys heartbreaking loss to the 49ers, fans were seen throwing trash at the referees as they left the field. In his media session, after reporters fully explained the situation to Dak Prescott, he stood up for the Dallas faithful, saying quote: 'credit to them.' He went on to say that quote: 'the fans felt the same way as us and that's what they're doing before. I guess it's why the refs took off and got out of there so fast. I think everybody's upset with the way this thing played out.' Shannon Sharpe explains why he has a 'huge problem' with Dak's answer.