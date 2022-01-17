Bruno Fernandes slammed for 'disrespectful' act during Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes slammed for 'disrespectful' act during Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Walsall Advertiser

Published

Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive brings what former Man United defender Paul Parker noticed during his old side's 2-2 draw with the Lions at Villa Park.

Full Article