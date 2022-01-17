Emmanuel Acho: The Eagles either commit to Jalen Hurts or find someone better than Dak Prescott I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Tampa Bay Bucs dismantled the Philadelphia Eagles in their Wild Card matchup. While Tom Brady breezed through the game, Jalen Hurts was the opposite, finishing with two interceptions in the loss. Head Coach Nick Sirianni kept it positive, saying quote: 'I feel really in what we have in place right now here at the quarterback position.' Emmanuel Acho explains why the Eagles should commit to Hurts .. with a few exceptions.