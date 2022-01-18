Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins ambushed by The Hurt Busines and The Usos | WWE on FOX

Bobby Lashley and Seth “Freakin” Rollins locked horns in a one-on-one showdown on Monday Night Raw before both superstars were confronted with their own unfinished business. The Visionary had been dodging The Bloodline as his Royal Rumble match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns approaches and Bobby Lashley continued to have unresolved issues with The Hurt Business, prompting an ambush to cut the matchup short.