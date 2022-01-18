How Everton could lure Derby County manager Wayne Rooney away from Pride Park
Published
DerbyshireLive brings you the latest Derby County news as Everton are told how to tempt Wayne Rooney to Goodison Park.Full Article
Published
DerbyshireLive brings you the latest Derby County news as Everton are told how to tempt Wayne Rooney to Goodison Park.Full Article
Wayne Rooney is among the favourites to succeed Rafa Benitez as manager of Premier League Everton
Latest Derby County transfer news from DerbyshireLive brings a round-up of all the top headlines from Pride Park on Monday, January..