Fiorentina boss gives update on Arsenal’s £63m Dusan Vlahovic transfer after 'apology'

Fiorentina boss gives update on Arsenal’s £63m Dusan Vlahovic transfer after 'apology'

Football.london

Published

Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic has been strongly linked with a transfer to Arsenal, but his current head coach has seemingly been left clueless about any potential deal

Full Article