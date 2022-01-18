Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic has been strongly linked with a transfer to Arsenal, but his current head coach has seemingly been left clueless about any potential dealFull Article
Fiorentina boss gives update on Arsenal’s £63m Dusan Vlahovic transfer after 'apology'
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Arsenal transfer news: Arsenal eye loan deal for Arthur Juventus man Melo, Fiorentina demand £58m as Dusan Vlahovic chase heats up, Bruno Guimaraes latest, Brighton boss discusses Tariq Lamptey’s future
talkSPORT
The January transfer window is here and for Arsenal it could be a very good time to strengthen. Mikel Arteta’s side have probably..