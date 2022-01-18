NFL play-offs: Odell Beckham Jr stars as LA Rams see off Arizona Cardinals
Odell Beckham Jr scores the first play-off touchdown of his career to set the Los Angeles Rams on course for a 34-11 win over the Arizona Cardinals.Full Article
Matthew Stafford and Odell Beckham Jr., prolific stars without postseason wins, propelled the Rams to a wild-card round victory..