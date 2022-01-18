Arsenal vs Liverpool Carabao Cup semi-final could be postponed AGAIN as Gunners could struggle to field a team days after north London derby was called off
Arsenal's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool is in danger of being postponed again, according to reports. The match has already been rescheduled once and was due to be the first leg, but Liverpool asked for that game to be called off due to a COVID outbreak. There was plenty of controversy, though, as […]