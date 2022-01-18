Colin Cowherd on Rams’ Wild Card win: ‘This is why Matt Stafford came to Los Angeles’ I THE HERD

Monday night's Wild Card matchup featured the Los Angeles Rams executing a complete take down of Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. Colin Cowherd's biggest takeaway from the game: This is why Matthew Stafford left the Detroit Lions for the Rams. Last night showed the quarterback was on a team that he didn't have to carry, a team with other stars and a better culture. Watch as Colin breaks down the highlights of Stafford's first career playoff win.