Marcellus Wiley: Josh Allen is off the charts — He’s bigger, faster, & has a better arm than Patrick Mahomes I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Buffalo Bills Sunday in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Patrick Mahomes threw for five touchdowns in the Chiefs Wild Card Weekend victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for five touchdowns in the Bills win over the New England Patriots. Marcellus Wiley shares why he is favoring Josh Allen & the Buffalo Bills in this AFC divisional round matchup.Full Article