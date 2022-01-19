Mario Balotelli would be a ‘good signing’ for Newcastle, says Darren Bent, who says Italian striker is like past and present ‘characters’ that fans love
Published
Darren Bent says Mario Balotelli would be a good signing for Newcastle in January. Newcastle are on a spending spree in January as they look to steer away from the Premier League’s relegation zone having already signed Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood. However, the world’s richest club may not be done there with performances on […]Full Article