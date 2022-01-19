Marcellus Wiley: Even if Aaron Rodgers wins his second Super Bowl ring many will think… that’s it? I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to host the San Fransisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs Saturday evening. The Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to capture his fourth NFL MVP award but has not won a Super Bowl since 2011 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers. Marcellus Wiley addresses what a second Super Bowl ring does for Aaron Rodgers' legacy.Full Article