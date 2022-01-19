Thomas Frank says Brentford ‘destroyed’ Manchester United in first half of Premier League clash and they were ‘unbelievably lucky’ to beat his ‘little’ side 3-1
Thomas Frank branded Manchester United ‘unbelievably lucky’ to beat ‘little Brentford’. The Bees boss felt his side deserved much more from Wednesday night’s Premier League fixture, which ended 3-1 to United. Brentford dominated in the first half at their Community Stadium, missing numerous chances in the first half, while David de Gea was kept busy […]Full Article