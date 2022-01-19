Premier League done deals: Every completed transfer in the 2022 January window – Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Digne, Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood among biggest deals as Aston Villa and Newcastle complete high-profile business
Published
The January transfer window is past the halfway point and Premier League clubs will be looking to get deals done this winter. Last summer saw some huge transfers completed with Manchester City signing Jack Grealish for £100million, Man United bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford and Chelsea spending £97m on Romelu Lukaku. January is […]Full Article