Nick Kyrgios launched a fiery rant at the crowd and umpire during his Australian Open match with Daniil Medvedev before putting on a show in his defeat at the Rod Laver ArenaFull Article
Nick Kyrgios launches “f***ing” outburst at umpire over Australian Open spectators
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Wildest Nick Kyrgios moments from downing fan's pint to "shut the f*** up" outburst
Nick Kyrgios is tennis' resident bad boy, and after downing a beer following his Australian Open first round win Daily Star Sport..
Daily Star
News24.com | Kyrgios, Murray irked by 'stupid' Ronaldo boo-like chanting
Andy Murray called it "irritating" and Nick Kyrgios said it was "stupid" as confused players at the Australian Open had to deal..
News24