British tennis stars Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray both suffered disappointed second round exits at the Australian Open, but their bank accounts should make for happy reading at leastFull Article
Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray each pocket £75,000 despite Australian Open defeats
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Australian Open 2022: Andy Murray loses to World No. 120, US Open champion Emma Raducanu too bows out
Zee News
Three time grand slam champion Andy Murray lost to Taro Daniel 6-4,6-4,6-4. US Open Champions Emma Raducanu also knocked out by..
-
Australian Open: Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray, Dan Evans & Heather Watson play in Melbourne
BBC Sport
-
Emma Raducanu inspired by Andy Murray’s grit at Australian Open and reveals she is practicing Mandarin with Chinese players
talkSPORT
-
Australian Open 2022: Andy Murray, Emma Raducanu, Dan Evans and Heather Watson – How Britain’s star players are getting on down under
talkSPORT
-
Emma Raducanu leads British charge at Australian Open
City A.M.
Advertisement
More coverage
Emma Raducanu wins Australian Open first round match against fellow US Open winner Sloane Stephens as Andy Murray bemoans fact he can’t watch it on TV
talkSPORT
Emma Raducanu put in a strong performance to win her Australian Open first round match against Sloane Stephens. All eyes were on..
-
Carlos Alcaraz shows body transformation with Rafael Nadal style sleeveless top at Australian Open, Jake Paul called him ‘young assassin’ and even Andy Murray has tipped him to be world No.1
talkSPORT
-
Australian Open: Emma Raducanu & Andy Murray start Melbourne bids
BBC Sport
-
Raducanu Grand Slam return, Murray back at Melbourne & four other Britons in action - day two preview
BBC News
-
Australian Open 2022 preview: Emma Raducanu & Andy Murray play after Novak Djokovic row
BBC Local News