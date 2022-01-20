Skip Bayless sounds off on Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy: ‘He got exposed, the evidence screams fire him’ I UNDISPUTED
Published
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy isn’t worried one bit about his job security in Dallas even after an early playoff exit vs. San Francisco 49ers. In a media availability session yesterday, the Cowboys' coach felt confident about his future with the team, and went as far as to say 'I know how to win.' Skip Bayless answers if his Cowboys should bring back Mike McCarthy for a third season.Full Article