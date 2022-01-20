Colin Cowherd and Joy Taylor unveil the next two USFL head coaches I THE HERD

Colin Cowherd and Joy Taylor unveil the next two head coaches in the new USFL. The USFL is a spring football league scheduled to kickoff it's season April 16. The Birmingham Stallions will be coached by Skip Holtz, son of legendary coach Lou Holtz. Skip Holtz has 22 years of experience as a college head coach. The Pittsburgh Maulers will be led by Kirby Wilson. Wilson has 36 year career which includes 24 years as an NFL assistant, the Maulers will be his first head coaching position.