'Stop disrespecting me, bro': Memphis coach Penny Hardaway goes on extended rant after third straight loss
Published
Memphis coach Penny Hardaway went on an extended rant Thursday night after the Tigers lost their third consecutive game.
Published
Memphis coach Penny Hardaway went on an extended rant Thursday night after the Tigers lost their third consecutive game.
Asked whether he was embarrassed by Memphis' performance vs. SMU in what was a third straight loss, coach Penny Hardaway responded..