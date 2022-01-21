NBA: Brooklyn Nets' David Vanterpool fined for interception against Washington Wizards
Published
Brooklyn Nets assistant coach David Vanterpool is fined by the NBA for deflecting a pass in a 119-118 win over the Washington Wizards.Full Article
Published
Brooklyn Nets assistant coach David Vanterpool is fined by the NBA for deflecting a pass in a 119-118 win over the Washington Wizards.Full Article
With minutes left to play against the Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets assistant coach David Vanterpool reached into the game to..