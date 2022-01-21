Ray Parlour insists Arsenal have discipline ‘problem’ as Thomas Partey’s ‘stupid’ red card adds to worrying statistic under Mikel Arteta – who admits Gunners need to learn
Published
Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has urged the Gunners to fix their disciplinary record after yet another player saw red in the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool. Substitute Thomas Partey, rushed back after Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations exit, picked up a couple of reckless yellow cards in quick succession, as two goals from Diogo Jota sent […]Full Article