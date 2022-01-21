Africa Cup of Nations: BBC to show Egypt & Comoros last-16 ties
Published
The Africa Cup of Nations last-16 ties featuring Mohamed Salah's Egypt and surprise package Comoros will be shown live in the UK on BBC Sport.Full Article
Published
The Africa Cup of Nations last-16 ties featuring Mohamed Salah's Egypt and surprise package Comoros will be shown live in the UK on BBC Sport.Full Article
Comoros goalkeeper Ali Ahamada tests negative for Covid-19 and could now start their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 tie on Monday.