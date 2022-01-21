Mikael Silvestre rejected Liverpool before beating them on Manchester United debut and was halfway through Man City medical before completing transfer to Premier League rivals Arsenal
Touch down in England on Thursday, sign for Manchester United on Friday, beat Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday. This may seem like a football version of a famous Craig David hit but it's actually the story of how Mikael Silvestre's move to Manchester United came about and the perfect start he made to life in