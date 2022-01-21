Colin Cowherd: ‘Does anybody consider that maybe Dak Prescott isn’t a star quarterback?’ I THE HERD

Colin Cowherd talks Dak Prescott after Michael Irving blasts the quarterback, along with Ezekiel Elliott and CeeDee Lamb on a podcast interview, and Colin is inclined to agree with the veteran's assessment on the state of the Dallas Cowboys. At the end of a disappointing season, Colin to asks: are we expecting Dak to be something he's not? Watch as Colin lays out why we maybe shouldn't consider Dak as a star quarterback, and to expect Mike McCarthy to elevate him is too much.