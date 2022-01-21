Albert Breer on Garoppolo's future: If the 49ers don't move on, it's a red flag for where Trey Lance's development is I THE HERD
NFL reporter Albert Breer joins Colin Cowherd to discuss San Francisco 49ers' quarterback conundrum between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. Breer answers what a win vs. the Green Bay Packers would mean for Jimmy G's future. Lastly, Breer compares 49ers quarterback situation with the Kansas City Chief's situation between Alex Smith and then rookie Patrick Mahomes in 2017.Full Article