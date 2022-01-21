Mark Sanchez on Joe Burrow: If he keeps ascending, we’re talking about a statue and chili line I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Joe Burrow got his first career playoff win against the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card Round and said that's how 'it's going to be in Cincinnati moving forward.' Next up, is their divisional round matchup on the road against the Tennessee Titans, who appear to be getting superstar Derrick Henry back in the lineup after missing over two months. Mark Sanchez discusses what would a divisional round win mean for Burrow.Full Article