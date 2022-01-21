West Ham manager David Moyes revealed he is looking to sign players who are not "d***heads" in the January transfer window amid reports of in-fighting at Man UnitedFull Article
David Moyes implements 'no d***heads' policy as West Ham look to usurp Man Utd
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
David Moyes' brilliant response to transfer policy as West Ham aim to continue top four push
Football.london
West Ham are taking inspiration from the second half of last season as the Hammers aim to repeat European qualification