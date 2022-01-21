When is the Carabao Cup final this season? Date, kick-off time and Europa Conference League qualification – Liverpool and Chelsea to face-off for first major trophy of the season
Chelsea and Liverpool will face off in this year’s Carabao Cup final. City claimed their fourth-straight Carabao Cup crown last term with Aymeric Laporte scoring a late winner against Tottenham at Wembley. Pep Guardiola and his team had been hoping to make it five-in-a-row but were defeated by West Ham in the fourth round. The […]Full Article