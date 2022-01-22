Roman Reigns recaps 508 days as WWE Universal Champion | WWE on Fox

Roman Reigns and his trusted cousins, The Usos, celebrated his historical, 508-day reign as the Universal Champion in a special compilation showcasing the Tribal Chief’s continued dominance over Friday Night SmackDown and the WWE Universe.

