Roman Reigns and his trusted cousins, The Usos, celebrated his historical, 508-day reign as the Universal Champion in a special compilation showcasing the Tribal Chief’s continued dominance over Friday Night SmackDown and the WWE Universe.Full Article
Roman Reigns recaps 508 days as WWE Universal Champion | WWE on Fox
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Seth Rollins risks his Royal Rumble opportunity in tag match with The Usos | WWE on Fox
Seth “Freakin” Rollins put it all on the line on Friday Night SmackDown after bravely interrupting Roman Reigns’ celebration..
FOX Sports