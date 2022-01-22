Latest Derby County news from DerbyshireLive brings what has been said about the takeover update and the Rams' situation with the club facing liquidation unless it can be rescued.Full Article
Gary Neville sends Derby County demand as £28m takeover offer made
Derby Telegraph0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
'Inconceivable' - Furious Gary Neville fires passionate Derby County takeover plea
Latest Derby County news from DerbyshireLive brings what Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has said about..
Derby Telegraph
New Derby County and Mike Ashley takeover claims as Gary Neville makes promise
Latest Derby County news from DerbyshireLive brings the top headlines from Pride Park on Thursday, January 20 2022 as Wayne..
Derby Telegraph