Watford ‘actively searching for Claudio Ranieri replacement’ after defeat to Premier League relegation rivals Norwich, with Fabio Cannovaro spotted at Vicarage Road
Claudio Ranieri is on the brink of the sack as Watford manager, talkSPORT understands. Sources suggest club chiefs are ‘actively searching for a replacement’ for the 70-year-old following the Hornets’ crushing 3-0 defeat to Premier League relegation rivals Norwich City. Ranieri was furious with his players following Friday night’s result – an eighth defeat in […]Full Article