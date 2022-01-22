Everton fans tell chairman Bill Kenwright ‘it’s time to go’ with banner flown over Goodison Park as club told ‘they don’t have a plan’ and ‘they need new management’
A plane has been flown over Goodison Park telling Everton chairman Bill Kenwright that it’s ‘time to go’ ahead of their Premier League match against Aston Villa. Kenwright has been in his position for 22 years, but supporters have now run out patience as their club is drawn towards a relegation battle in part due […]Full Article