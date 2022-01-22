Everton issued warning of relegation following latest defeat as former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor insists Toffees can go down ‘like Newcastle did’ in 2009
Things are very bleak for Everton following their latest defeat which has left them looking worryingly over their shoulders. A 1-0 loss to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa saw the Toffees record a fourth defeat in five – they now sit 16th in the Premier League table, just four points above Newcastle who occupy the last […]Full Article