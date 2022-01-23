Milwaukee Bucks' Grayson Allen suspended for injury-causing foul on Chicago Bulls' Alex Caruso

Milwaukee Bucks' Grayson Allen suspended for injury-causing foul on Chicago Bulls' Alex Caruso

USATODAY.com

Published

Chicago's Alex Caruso sustained a fractured right wrist on the foul by Milwaukee's Grayson Allen and will miss at least the next 6-8 weeks.

Full Article