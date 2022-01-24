Nick Wright: This was a crushing loss for Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright talks Aaron Rodgers after the Green Bay Packers suffered a shocking upset to Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Both he and Chris Broussard believe that the Green Bay quarterback did not rise to the moment, did not spread the ball around enough, and failed to push his team over the edge to a victory. Watch as Nick details why this game might be the single worst loss in Rodgers' career.Full Article